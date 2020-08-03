Letter: Honor our brave and compassionate nurses

I am a retired Physician Assistant (PA-C) who worked for 23 years in Bone Marrow Transplant. Some of my patients passed away because the therapy was their last option. Families could be there at the end, which was very important to them anOVID-19, to be there, which is intolerable to family members. But, when I hear the phrase, "With ONLY a nurse to hold their hand", It seems to undermine their sacrifice. Those nurses (and all medical staff) work long shifts, sometimes with inadequate PPE, risk their lives, and use their own cell phones to connect the patient with their loved ones. The tragedy affects them as well and they deserve our utmost gratitude.
Bonnie Parsons
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
