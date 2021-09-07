 Skip to main content
Letter: Honorable Mention
Letter: Honorable Mention

Mr. Hansen

How can you leave the only player in U of A history with 2000 points & 1000 rebounds, 3 x academic and athletic

All-American, only Wildcat in the Academic Hall of Fame, former Chairman of the Board of Directors for: the

Airport Authority, Tucson Chamber of Commerce, AAA, the U of A Alumni Association, TEP, the Urban League,

The NAACP and runs his own Accounting Business. As he and I have played Golf from Phoenix to Tubac when he is recognized he is always gracious and takes time with whomever. Yes I'm talking about Bob "Big Bird" Elliott.

If he's not in the top ten there is none

Richard Patterson

Richard Patterson

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

