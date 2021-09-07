Letter: Honorable Mention

Mr. Hansen
How can you leave the only player in U of A history with 2000 points & 1000 rebounds, 3 x academic and athletic
All-American, only Wildcat in the Academic Hall of Fame, former Chairman of the Board of Directors for: the
Airport Authority, Tucson Chamber of Commerce, AAA, the U of A Alumni Association, TEP, the Urban League,
The NAACP and runs his own Accounting Business. As he and I have played Golf from Phoenix to Tubac when he is recognized he is always gracious and takes time with whomever. Yes I'm talking about Bob "Big Bird" Elliott.
If he's not in the top ten there is none
Richard Patterson
Richard Patterson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.