Letter: Honoring Gayle Hartman

Has anyone thought to honor Gayle Hartman for devoting the last ten years or more of her life to preserving the precious, irreplaceable scenic mountains and priceless water bordering the south of Tucson?
Meanwhile, building more water-consuming dwellings, irrigating thirsty golf courses, and filling home pools with drinkable water, we are all threatened with having to move from our beautiful Tucson in 10 or more years.
For her life dedication, Hartman deserves the Presidential Medal of Honor and our city’s fervent gratitude.
Diane Stephenson
Foothills
