Letter: Honoring Linda Ronstadt Overdue

Re: the March 19 article "Venue to be renamed for singer Ronstadt."
The recent honor bestowed by the City of Tucson with the renaming of the Music Hall with Linda Ronstadt’s name is long overdue. I have followed her career from way back to the early sixties with the “Stone Poneys,” noting that she has never been held to one role as a “pop” singer. She has done her own thing by adventuring into areas folks in the music industry did not want her to try (i.e., other genres including jazz, Spanish language songs, and acting) excelling in all areas she set out to conquer. If you have not yet seen the recent review of her career it is definitely worth the time to view “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” if you haven't done so already. Congratulations Linda!
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
