 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Honoring Linda Ronstadt Overdue
View Comments

Letter: Honoring Linda Ronstadt Overdue

  • Comments

Re: the March 19 article "Venue to be renamed for singer Ronstadt."

The recent honor bestowed by the City of Tucson with the renaming of the Music Hall with Linda Ronstadt’s name is long overdue. I have followed her career from way back to the early sixties with the “Stone Poneys,” noting that she has never been held to one role as a “pop” singer. She has done her own thing by adventuring into areas folks in the music industry did not want her to try (i.e., other genres including jazz, Spanish language songs, and acting) excelling in all areas she set out to conquer. If you have not yet seen the recent review of her career it is definitely worth the time to view “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” if you haven't done so already. Congratulations Linda!

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: homeless people

I recently adopted a cat I saw in the Star and I thought--it seems we do more to help homeless pets in Tucson than we do to help homeless peop…

Local-issues

Letter: Abortion Bill

  • Updated

The Senate passed SB1164 which bans all abortions after 15 weeks with no exception for rape or incest, or protection of the fetus or mother af…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News