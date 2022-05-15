 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Honoring our nurses during Nurses Week

In honor of Nurse’s Week, being celebrated May 6-12, I’d like to thank the Banner- University Medicine nurses and all the other nurses providing care.

I became a nurse because I wanted to affect just one life the way a special nurse affected my life when my 4-month-old son was rushed into emergency surgery in the middle of the night. Prior to this I was in school for business, having worked in construction all my life.

What I have realized over the past eleven years is that while I hope I am impacting people the way that one nurse impacted me, my patients and staff have given me more than I can ever give them in return.

The pandemic created greater awareness of the art of nursing and the skills needed to provide a variety of highly specialized health services to safeguard the patient’s well-being. Nurses are the foundation of our patients’ trust and we thank you for representing the best of us.

Angela Wright, Chief Nursing Officer, Banner – University Medicine Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

