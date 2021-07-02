 Skip to main content
Letter: Hoorah for Sinema's independence on the Filibuster
On Monday, Senator Sinema did an Op-Ed in the Washington Post reiterating her opposition to ending the long standing filibuster. She pointed out that Democrats used it last year to block black Senator Scott's (R) Police Reform bill. Sinema argued that the Filibuster protects the minority party and creates compromise on legislation. And, that future Congresses controlled by Republicans could reverse Democrat legislation and impose their own. Sinema argued that kind of potential extreme back and forth was not good for the country. As a prior letter writer said, Sinema is channeling some independent minded John McCain. Pathetic Democrats have and continue to threaten and intimidate Sinema to change her mind, but thus far she is holding firm. They are acting like children throwing a tantrum when not getting their way. The filibuster is NOT Jim Crowe and it is reprehensible that folks like Biden and Obama have injected the race card into this subject. Our founders intended the Senate to be more deliberative and the Filibuster does that.

Shane Foster

East side

