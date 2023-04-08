After living and traveling all over the U.S., my husband and I were thrilled to move to Tucson in 2021. We love the history, culture, food and natural world. However, every time I drove from my home in Vail to Tucson, I cringed at the litter on I-10 and the exit areas. We would drive guests from the Tucson airport out of the way on Valencia Road to circumvent a trashy welcome. This past week I was thrilled to see a litter clean-up on I-10. And look at all those beautiful wildflowers! Wouldn’t it be great to have a carpet of wildflowers instead of trash to greet visitors? Why don’t we have Anti-Litter Signs with fines like other cities do all over the country? Just having the signs up can hopefully deter careless drivers. “Help Keep Tucson Trash Free NOT Trash-y!”