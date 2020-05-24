Letter: Hooray for Radiologic Technologist

During these challenging times and in the midst of a global health crisis, who are our frontline heroes?
You might be surprised to learn that radiologic technologists play an important role in the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.
Chest x-rays and CT scans are critical diagnostic tools in identifying the pneumonia-like complications of coronavirus. When patients are placed on ventilators for breathing assistance, radiologic technologists perform imaging procedures so appropriate placement can be verified.
So let’s give a big salute to the doctors, nurses and other hardworking health care professionals. But here’s a special tip of the hat to the more than 6,000 registered and certified radiologic technologists making a difference for patients every day in the state of Arizona.
To us, they’re unsung heroes, and we offer our heartfelt thanks for everything they do.
Zenji Reynolds, President Arizona Society of Radiologic Technologists
