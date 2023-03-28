Banning books is something Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horn should viscerally find repugnant. He was born in Montreal, Canada in March 1945 because his parents were refugees from the Holocaust in Poland and the racist, book-burning Nazis. Like so many others fleeing the Nazi regime, they were refused entry into the US, so they took up residence in Canada after which Tom was shortly born. When he was 4, his parent took him to New York where he was naturalized as a US citizen. Tom Horn should understand that banning books is a short hop to burning books--like the Nazis did from which his parent fled. Stop the madness. Speak up, Tom.