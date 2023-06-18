Tom Horne’s job as Superintendent of Public Education is to promote quality education in Arizona’s schools, including those serving 95% of our K-12 children.

Rather than advocating for increased funding for public schools, Horne spends time enrolling children in the voucher program. He knows full well his actions divert much needed money away from 1.3 million students in our cash-strapped public schools.

Rather than advocating for higher teacher salaries and retention programs, he institutes a hot line to report CRT in the classroom. He knows full well CRT is nowhere to be found in the Board of Education Standards and his actions only serve to undermine teachers and the subjects they are required to teach.

Rather than advocating for children, he goes to court to prohibit trans children from participating in sports regardless of school support. He knows full well the damage that he is doing to vulnerable children.

At every turn Horne is failing our children and our state. He must do better.

Jacolyn Marshall

Oro Valley