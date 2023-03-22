Tom Horne campaigned for Supt. Of Public Instruction saying he’d eliminate bilingual education, any hint of historically correct American racism and doing anything to help emotionally distressed students. Now elected, he’s following through.

In a move reminiscent of WWII Germans asked to report Jews, Horne is instituting a vigilante approach meant to intimidate and destroy teaching careers. Anyone can contact the Horne “gestapo” to report what he considers to be inappropriate lessons. Upon receipt of an allegation, an inquisitor will be dispatched and the accused teacher grilled.

Can you see the billboard signs advertising open teaching positions in AZ? “Come to Arizona where you get low pay, teach in dangerous outdated buildings and be under suspicion every day”! Gee, that’ll draw top talent.

Ralph and Patricia Atchue

Oro Valley