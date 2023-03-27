Despite Tom Horne’s 24 years of service on a school board (along with his prior tenure as State Superintendent), it doesn’t appear that he knows much about teaching and learning. In his Opinion piece in the March 19 Star, he contends that rigor and social-emotional learning are mutually exclusive. They are not.

Students bring many variables to any classroom. Among these are social and emotional issues. Any good teacher recognizes these variables and implements instruction appropriate to the needs of students. Students who are emotionally secure and feel valued as learners are better prepared to learn.

Academic rigor is not compromised when a teacher makes these adjustments. Conversely, a student who feels comfortable in the classroom is better equipped to complete rigorous tasks and achieve at high levels.

Superintendent Horne is using “social-emotional learning” as a dog whistle, just as he used “Stop CRT” in his recent campaign. What’s next, Superintendent Horne? Shall we ban some more books?

Tom Scarborough

North side

