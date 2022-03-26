Letter: Horse Racing Horrors

Re: the March 5 article "4 horses die on Rillito track's opening weekend."
The Arizona Daily Star recently published full details of our local horse racing horrors. On opening day four horses died. This is untenable. Among the sickening points the article revealed was the very poor condition of this ancient track. Horses who came to "race" were not properly vetted for suitability to race. Some jockeys were inexperienced and accountability appears extremely lax. None of these conditions were, nor should have been, unknown to the racing commission. Yet the blood "sport" was allowed to proceed. The results are beyond disgusting.
Horse racing on the best of tracks should end. These magnificent animals are used up and cast aside. The contested Kentucky Derby winner from Baffert's domain died recently on the track. This was the horse Derby officials claimed was doped before the Kentucky Derby.
Horse racing is a huge money maker at an egregious price. Locally, it must stop.
Sandra Heater
Foothills
