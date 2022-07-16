Letter: Horton's Op Ed on COVID

Thank you, Renee’ Horton, for writing about your family’s experience related to COVID. There is a serious surge of BA.5 Omicron variant going on worldwide and has now become the most transmitted form of COVID here in the U.S. Horton’s article chronicles her and her family’s COVID experience from small children to adults both vaccinated and unvaccinated. It provides some simple evidence about how we are transmitting this to one another and how vaccinations, boosters and situational mask wearing are steps that can help mitigate the spread of what is being called the worst variant yet. While this variant may not be as deadly, I expect that hospital emergency rooms will become overcrowded since we have succumbed to the social and political pressures not to get tested or wear a mask. The recent COVID accounts of fellow Tucsonans' letters to the Star allude to the very tip of this surge’s iceberg. Ms. Horton’s Op Ed piece is a reality check and worth reading.