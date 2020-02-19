Letter: hospice

Right-to-die group
“We waited too long, had we known about hospice we would have contacted them earlier, saving our loved one unnecessary pain and confusion and helping us by telling us what to expect.” This is a common lament of families who have had a loved one in hospice.
I’ve completed a free twenty-minute video on hospice. Before that I didn’t want to think about hospice, a place to go when all hope is lost. I was so wrong. The people I met were knowledgeable and compassionate. The usual team: a nurse, a spiritual adviser, a social worker, and a volunteer who is bedside. There is pain, heartbreak, and fear but patient and the family are not alone. Close bonds are common; patients tell their stories, remembering things past. Patients receive, and they give.
To meet these people: Gogentle.org
Kenney Hegland
James E. Rogers, Professor of Law, Emeritus
Midtown
Kenney Hegland
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.