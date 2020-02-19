Letter: hospice
View Comments

Letter: hospice

Right-to-die group

“We waited too long, had we known about hospice we would have contacted them earlier, saving our loved one unnecessary pain and confusion and helping us by telling us what to expect.” This is a common lament of families who have had a loved one in hospice.

I’ve completed a free twenty-minute video on hospice. Before that I didn’t want to think about hospice, a place to go when all hope is lost. I was so wrong. The people I met were knowledgeable and compassionate. The usual team: a nurse, a spiritual adviser, a social worker, and a volunteer who is bedside. There is pain, heartbreak, and fear but patient and the family are not alone. Close bonds are common; patients tell their stories, remembering things past. Patients receive, and they give.

To meet these people: Gogentle.org

Kenney Hegland

James E. Rogers, Professor of Law, Emeritus

Midtown

Kenney Hegland

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Dem Gun Laws

A writer wrote how SB1625 will allow the Dems to come for our guns. This takeaway is beyond stupid. I know because I read the bill. I also kno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News