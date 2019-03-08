It is wonderful seeing the outpouring of generosity and care for the undocumented immigrants at the Benedictine monastery in central Tucson. However, this is not the first time this compassionate giving has been demonstrated. For the last 30 years the staff at the Sells Indian Hospital, without publicity or fanfare, has medically and emotionally attended to and saved the lives of thousands of these unfortunate adults and children who have tried to escape poverty and persecution.
The physicians, nurses, lab and X-ray personnel, food service, housekeeping, security, EMS personnel, social services and administration have devoted a significant amount of their time to this endeavor. The people of the Tohono O’odham Nation have graciously participated by helping in rescue missions and sitting without complaint in the waiting room of their hospital while the ill and injured immigrants were resuscitated in the Emergency department.
For 15 years I had the privilege of being an emergency medicine physician there so I can attest to this reality.
Gary Pickrell
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.