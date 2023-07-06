The best place to enjoy fireworks celebrating our Nation's birthday used to be the top floor of the University of Arizona parking garages. That ended last year when the University posted signs at the entrance to the garages forbidding the viewing of fireworks on July 4. Similar signs are in place this year. Threatening signs were also posted inside the garages containing the ARS citation for Trespassing on the top floor, a not too subtle reminder of the power of the University to have a citizen arrested and jailed for non compliance. I am expecting a self serving response, citing public safety and fear of crime. But clearly the University is not a good neighbor. It heralds its star athletes and stellar Cancer Center, but the bottom line is it remains hostile to the public. Banning citizens from a tax supported facility to celebrate our Nation's birthday is not justified.