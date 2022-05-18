Letter: Hot Car Can lead to Heat Stroke or Worse

Re: the May 8 article "New to Tucson? Here are a few tips."

In his article on how to beat the Tucson summer heat, Rosie Romero suggests several commonsense things to do when going outdoors: take plenty of cold water along, use sunscreen, wear a wide-brimmed hat and more. Romero reminds us, "In the summer our cars are hotter than Mount Vesuvius."

Why, then, with the exception of a few shopping malls, is there practically no covered parking on any lot in Tucson--for customers, vulnerable patients visiting doctors' offices and those such as myself, who can quickly get sick in a car that's 140 degrees? Our only recourse is to turn on the car and A/C when leaving and wait, usually outside under a spindly tree, until the car cools down.

I'm asking--actually pleading--with anyone in charge of a parking lot to create a few spaces of covered parking for the customers and patients who need them most.

BTW, shopping malls, want more customers? Open earlier during the summer and see the results!

Barbara Russek

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

