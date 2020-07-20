Letter: Hot, Hotter... Hottest?

Is it hot enough for you? Tired of waiting for the rain? An “I told you so” from the scientific community probably won’t help you feel more comfortable. No matter what we do at this point, global warming won’t get better. If we don’t do anything, global warming will get much worse.
When we all quarantined because of the pandemic, the carbon load in the air improved. As the economy opens again, we need to take immediate action to keep our climate from getting warmer and to keep Arizona from getting drier.
Tucson has an opportunity lead the nation in this important endeavor and can be motivated plus encouraged by the following Tucson facts:
1. third fastest warming city in the U.S.
2. Home of U of A and science leaders like Dr. Joellen Russell.
3. Lots of sun energy.
Tucson should be THE leading city in the nation to save our economy and lifestyles rather than cooking ourselves! Support HR763 NOW.
Evan Wise
Oro Valley
