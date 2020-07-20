Letter: Hot, Hotter... Hottest?
View Comments

Letter: Hot, Hotter... Hottest?

Is it hot enough for you? Tired of waiting for the rain? An “I told you so” from the scientific community probably won’t help you feel more comfortable. No matter what we do at this point, global warming won’t get better. If we don’t do anything, global warming will get much worse.

When we all quarantined because of the pandemic, the carbon load in the air improved. As the economy opens again, we need to take immediate action to keep our climate from getting warmer and to keep Arizona from getting drier.

Tucson has an opportunity lead the nation in this important endeavor and can be motivated plus encouraged by the following Tucson facts:

1. third fastest warming city in the U.S.

2. Home of U of A and science leaders like Dr. Joellen Russell.

3. Lots of sun energy.

Tucson should be THE leading city in the nation to save our economy and lifestyles rather than cooking ourselves! Support HR763 NOW.

Evan Wise

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally appointment

In response to the letter about McSally's appointment to the Senate: When Gov. Ducey appointed McSally to the Senate, someone wrote in that it…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News