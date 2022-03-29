Letter: House bill 2289

There are two parts to House Bill 2289. Both are odious. The first part would not allow us to mail in our ballots. Only in-person voting on election day would be allowed. Eighty percent of registered Arizonan voters cast their ballot in the 2020 general election and 89% of the ballots were early ballots. Since most people work and some people have limited transportation options, I bet that the turnout will be much less than 80% if this bill passes. In order to have a functioning democracy we should be thinking of ways to increase voter turnout, not ways to decrease voter turnout. The other part of House Bill 2289 would mandate hand counting of the ballots that would have to be complete within 24 hours of election day. Machines that count our ballots would not be allowed. What is wrong with voting machines? I don't think that Arizona can hire enough election workers to complete the counting of the ballots in 24 hours. If this bill passes, Arizonans will not have an election system that works anymore.
Sam Dean
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.