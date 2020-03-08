Letter: House Bill 2706

One can only hope that Arizona senators will vote against Republican House Bill 2706 which basically slams the door on all trans-gender athletes.
A minimum of research shows that the International Olympic Committee and the National College Athletic Association both have guidelines in place. Other states have established limits based on time elapsed, hormone replacement and surgery. Some take each individual case as it arises. The state of Maine gives approval for students to choose their team based on fairness and safety. In Canada, athletic associations allow participation in sports for student athletes consistent with their gender identity.
This bill would make students more susceptible to bullying and harassment as a result of stae-mandated exclusion. Studies show that participation in sports result in positive outcomes for all students- better grades, higher educational and occupational aspirations, and improved self esteem.
This bill is a step backward in time when we need a clear vision for the future of all trans-gender people.
House Bill 2706 is unnecessary.
Patricia Bergen
Northeast side
