 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: House LD 17 McGarr No Choice

  • Comments

I am voting for Lt. Col. Dana Allmond and Brian Redford in House LD 17 because Cory Mcgarr gives me no choice. He demands personal freedom, insisting all medical decisions be made solely by a person with their doctor. But McGarry will have the government stop all birth control and abortion. Pregnant girls and raped adults will be forced to carry their babies. Women who miscarry will be arrested for murder. He will make elections secure by forcing everyone to vote in person on election day. No exceptions. No mail-in ballots. McGarr demands that he, as a legislator, will decide if the votes are fair and who are the winners. He will protect all parents and children by having all schools mandated by law to teach his far right-wing white nationalist religious-cult propaganda. He opposes all gun control so he can exercise his second amendment rights. The rest of us will not have the choice to defend ourselves with red flag laws and universal background checks.

People are also reading…

John Higgins

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Another RINO

I am happy to see other RINOs are taking the road I am. I am embarrassed by the noise the "Republicans" make while running for office. When I …

Letter: Discard These Crazy 8's!

Crazy Eights is a card game where the object is to be the first player to discard all their cards. Speaking as a Democrat, it's way past time …

Letter: Qualifications

For those about to vote for Kari Ward for Governor, have you looked at her qualifications to hold the top office in the State? Her experience …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News