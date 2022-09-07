Letter: House LD 17 McGarr No Choice

I am voting for Lt. Col. Dana Allmond and Brian Redford in House LD 17 because Cory Mcgarr gives me no choice. He demands personal freedom, insisting all medical decisions be made solely by a person with their doctor. But McGarry will have the government stop all birth control and abortion. Pregnant girls and raped adults will be forced to carry their babies. Women who miscarry will be arrested for murder. He will make elections secure by forcing everyone to vote in person on election day. No exceptions. No mail-in ballots. McGarr demands that he, as a legislator, will decide if the votes are fair and who are the winners. He will protect all parents and children by having all schools mandated by law to teach his far right-wing white nationalist religious-cult propaganda. He opposes all gun control so he can exercise his second amendment rights. The rest of us will not have the choice to defend ourselves with red flag laws and universal background checks.