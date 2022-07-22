Letter: House Speaker Rusty Bowers

Well, now the level of intelligence of the Republican Party of Arizona is in full display. Kelli Ward and her co-conspirators have censured Rusty Bowers for being honest, failing to follow the lies and not joining in with the remainder of the state's Republican party that is willing to propagate baseless claims that President Biden's election was not legitimate. By refusing to adhere to former president Trump's proposal to replace the states electors with an illegal list of his choosing, the state Republican party has stated that he is "no longer a Republican in good standing." What is really obvious is that the state of Arizona Republican party is corrupt. The voters of the Arizona best be warned to remove that group at the coming election.