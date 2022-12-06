 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Housing Crisis

Hobbs plan to tackle the housing crisis includes "a pilot program to provide legal aid for people facing eviction."

Where do landlords fit into this picture?..the landlord with a single family rental property to subsidize his retirement? Does he pay taxes, insurance, and mortgage on a property receiving no income? Pay his own legal fees while an eviction process drags on so he can invest more money and time cleaning up his destroyed investment?

A family who needs to rent for various reasons, often wants a single family home in a residential neighborhood. Hobbs plan will pull even more houses from this rental market.

Lyn Harris

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

