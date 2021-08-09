Letter: Housing for average income families

Jonathan Hoffman correctly touts add-ons in housing (Star, Aug. 1). He notes that no one builds $500,000 units with $100,000 units. That's the key. Gentrification never stops. It's math. For average families to remain, some units must not gentrify. Condos at $150,000 will sell out fast, and at a profit, with enough floors in a mid-rise. If Tucson requires them for sale and resale to average earners, mostly. Rooftop units can gentrify to help cover costs. Affordability agreements work for in trusts across the U.S. A janitor buys for $150,000 but later can't sell to the rich, but only to someone on a janitor's salary, still at a fair profit. Buyers are happy, since they're priced out of Tucson otherwise. Yes, Tucson can have $150,000 homes, if Tucson has the backbone to require them. They'll be room enough left for our gentry. It's fair.
Troy Deckert
Marana
