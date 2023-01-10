 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Housing for homeless

Just read about tiny houses for homeless and it is a great idea for getting homeless into housing and back on their feet.

Could the shipping containers that were used as a border wall be used for housing? A "standard 20 ft. container" has 160 sq ft. Has anyone looked into it?

It is possible that some homeless could learn a trade remodeling empty ones.

The state could donate the ones from border wall that are being removed.

Donald Plummer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

