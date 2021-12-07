Letter: Housing Rentalerting an ap applications

Renting an apartment these days is like going through the third degree. You and co-applicant must each pay an application fee. Most agencies want past rental info, ss#, picture id, credit score, proof of income, DL #, number of cars, lic #, if pets, name of each, kind of pet, each future occupant must sign his/her application. There are often monthly charges for water/trash service, monthly per pet charges, and others monthly fees. You are informed up front that your income must be 2 to 3 times the rent, or you will not qualify. You really are assumed guilty until you can prove your innocence (worthiness). It is exhausting, very time consuming, and down right insulting. You grovel...very unpleasant, needing reform.
Ruth Jenkins
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.