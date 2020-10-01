Letter: Housing

The turmoil of 2020 has given rise to hope for change and for progress toward racial justice. But the energy of spontaneous protests must develop into thoughtful, sustained strategies to remove sources of injustice. A history of racially based practices and policies - deed restrictions, "red lining", FHA/VA funding, Section 8, biased tax incentives - have led to reinforced segregated neighborhoods and racial inequities in housing. Where one lives affects education, health, job opportunities, and economic mobility. So, instituting practices to ensure equitable housing and establishing development policies that foster diverse, integrated neighborhoods are crucial to racial justice. The newly established Commission on Equitable Housing and Development is accepting applications, due September 28 at 8am. (Online application at City of Tucson Commission on Equitable Housing & Development) The potential of this commission to advance the cause of racial justice in housing and development is a call for racial justice activists to join.
Jessica Sampson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
