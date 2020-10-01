 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Housing
View Comments

Letter: Housing

The turmoil of 2020 has given rise to hope for change and for progress toward racial justice. But the energy of spontaneous protests must develop into thoughtful, sustained strategies to remove sources of injustice. A history of racially based practices and policies - deed restrictions, "red lining", FHA/VA funding, Section 8, biased tax incentives - have led to reinforced segregated neighborhoods and racial inequities in housing. Where one lives affects education, health, job opportunities, and economic mobility. So, instituting practices to ensure equitable housing and establishing development policies that foster diverse, integrated neighborhoods are crucial to racial justice. The newly established Commission on Equitable Housing and Development is accepting applications, due September 28 at 8am. (Online application at City of Tucson Commission on Equitable Housing & Development) The potential of this commission to advance the cause of racial justice in housing and development is a call for racial justice activists to join.

Jessica Sampson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: STEVE KERR

DUH !!!! Steve Kerr is quoted in the Tucson newspaper as saying he is: ANTI-TRUMP! Really, Is this the same Steve Kerr that will not say anyth…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News