The Arizona legislature is against the teaching of Critical Race Theory in our schools, which isn’t taught in our schools. Now they want to pass a bill against Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. How can anyone be against those three words and what they mean. I guess they don’t want anyone to be any different than what they see in a mirror. They must be against being fair and impartial and are okay with not allowing others into their little club since they are against inclusion. Did these people ever leave high school? What kind of people are we electing to represent us and pass laws that are so mean spirited and inhumane? I have to ask, do they even know what these three words mean?