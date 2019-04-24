Re: the April 17 article "Supervisors vote 3-2 for resolution opposing Rosemont."
How interesting to note that the two Republican county supervisors, Ally Miller and Steve Christy, voted against a resolution to “take all necessary measures to protect the health, safety and welfare of southern Arizonans” with regard to the Rosemont Mine in the Santa Ritas. The measure passed only because the three Democratic supervisors, Richard Elías, Ramón Valadez, and Sharon Bronson, voted to protect the long-term welfare of their constituents.
How is it that one of our two major parties rejects commitment to protect the welfare of its constituents and communities?
Their votes instead protect the welfare of the investors of Hudbay Minerals, Inc., the Canadian mining corporation behind the Rosemont Mine. How can Miller and Christy justify their votes? Do they swallow the dubious argument that a few local jobs over a decade or two or three more than balance the permanent degradation of the entire Tucson Basin ecosystem?
Voters, please take note!
Mary Price
Foothills
