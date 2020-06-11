Letter: How City Council Shows They Are Listening
Letter: How City Council Shows They Are Listening

Special circumstances of the COVID crisis require City Council meetings to be conducted through Zoom and broadcast via Youtube. As the public comment portion of the meeting opened, 30 Tucsonans expressed support of defunding TPD (or funding other social services besides police). As the invited constituents spoke, many City Council members decided to use that time to either 1. black out their video 2. walk away 3. text under a desk and 4. In the cases where members came back, they could not hold neutral faces and instead rolled eyes, looked away and seemingly responded to emails or other matters at their desks.

Members fully present throughout the public portion were Regina Romero, Lane Santa Cruz and Paul Durham. I urge the public to condemn Paul Cunningham, Richard Fimbres and Steve Kozachik for using technology as a guise for lack of social graces and for sending a message to their tax paying base: they might hear you (who knows?), but in any case they just don't seem to care.

Amy Smith

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

