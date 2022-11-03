 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: How Could This Happen?

Since WWII people have looked at Nazi Germany (and other authoritarian states) and wondered how their citizens could allow those regimes to happen? Usually, it was authoritarian leaders tapping into people’s real or imagined grievances, blaming all problems on people who are different (Muslims/ Jews / POC / women / LBGTQ), and demonizing people and institutions who disagreed with them. This formula, unfortunately, works. And, once the extremists are in charge, things get ugly – for everybody.

If you’ve wondered how that could happen in a civilized society – just look around. These same strategies are being used today by MAGA Republicans. We are one election away from installing people who don’t believe in - election results (when they lose), equal application of laws, separation of church and state, and fundamental individual rights (that counter their religious views).

If you don’t want to look back and wonder what happened to our country, please vote like the survival of our democracy is at stake. It is.

Bert Veenstra

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

