SO, as I have long suspected (known) our beloved recycling program is a total failure, much like the solar and wind alternative energy, electric car and all the other crazy schemes to try to get something for nothing.
All a person has to do is visit the landfill and observe for a while to see the recycle trucks come in right along side garbage trucks and dump the stuff that the public has so carefully sorted and separated while the drivers are probably having a good laugh.
As we were told this would "save the planet," stop waste, free up valuable landfill space and even stop climate change.
And all at no cost to the citizenry.
This morning my wife called our waste pick up company to cancel this, once a week pick up of about one cubic foot of cardboard, paper, and glass.
All of this at a cost of over $260 per quarter. She asked him to repeat this, "over $1,040 bucks a year!"
Thomas Woodrow
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.