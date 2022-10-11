Letter: How do you want AZ to be viewed by the rest of the country?

I watched “Face the Nation” this morning to see what Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs would have to say about their views on important issues facing the voters of Arizona including the economy, immigration and abortion.

Kari Lake, like the typical Fox News personality exaggerating “babies (full term) being left to die on metal sheets” and “the drug cartels killing Arizona teenagers with fentanyl “. She dodged questions she did not want to answer and used most of her time to slam her opponent with false claims and exaggerations.

Katie Hobbs gave well thought out responses.

After watching these two I completely understand why Katie Hobbs would decline to engage with the “teenage” like Kari….one needs to know when not to engage in a ridiculous argument.

Residents of Arizona have long had to contend with being the target of distain from others parts of the country due to the stupid actions of some of our politians.

Let’s not do it again!

Linda Ford

East side