Letter: How Does Arizona Really Compare?

Re: the Dec. 29 article "Arizona still gains residents migrating from other states."
This article highlighted comments from Garrick Taylor, a spokesman for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, who speculated on the reasons behind people leaving Washington state for Arizona. Apparently, Mr. Taylor missed the 2019 U.S. News & World Report ranking of U.S. states, which draws on thousands of data points to analyze a state’s overall performance on more than 70 metrics. Washington came in first; Arizona was in 34th place.
The greatest disparity between Washington and Arizona is in education, where Washington ranks 4th and Arizona ranks 40th.
According to Mr. Taylor, legislative decisions are attracting young workers to Arizona, although he doesn’t cite any evidence to support the claim. (The migration of Washingtonians to Arizona is probably explained by its attractive climate and the low cost of living.) The important question for Arizona is whether legislators understand and support the policies needed to improve the economic and educational success of its citizens.
Steven Hanson
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.