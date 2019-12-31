Letter: How Does Arizona Really Compare?
View Comments

Letter: How Does Arizona Really Compare?

Re: the Dec. 29 article "Arizona still gains residents migrating from other states."

This article highlighted comments from Garrick Taylor, a spokesman for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, who speculated on the reasons behind people leaving Washington state for Arizona. Apparently, Mr. Taylor missed the 2019 U.S. News & World Report ranking of U.S. states, which draws on thousands of data points to analyze a state’s overall performance on more than 70 metrics. Washington came in first; Arizona was in 34th place.

The greatest disparity between Washington and Arizona is in education, where Washington ranks 4th and Arizona ranks 40th.

According to Mr. Taylor, legislative decisions are attracting young workers to Arizona, although he doesn’t cite any evidence to support the claim. (The migration of Washingtonians to Arizona is probably explained by its attractive climate and the low cost of living.) The important question for Arizona is whether legislators understand and support the policies needed to improve the economic and educational success of its citizens.

Steven Hanson

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

Curious that a writer uses "national security" as a reason for supporting Hudbay's appeal of a federal judge's ruling that blocks the proposed…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News