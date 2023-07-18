Letter: How hot is it Mark Foster, West side Jul 18, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link It is hot in Phoenix. How hot is it. It is so hot I saw sparkie the Sun Devil leaving the Valley of the sun.Mark FosterWest sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star. Arizona Daily Star View Comments Tags Letter West Side Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter: Not cute Re: photo of Sen. Justine Wadsack and Rep. Rachel Jones posing in high heels, holding guns in front of the old state capitol building - pathet… Letter: The Arrogance of Liberals Oh look. Another woke Tucson Opinion piece (July 5). This time, K. Bethel has deemed it is now OK for all of us ignorant masses to display the… Letter: Homeless in Tucson Re: the July 2 article "Solutions evasive as Tucson grapples with homeless camps." Letter: Morally Lacking The photograph of Sen. Justine Wadsack and Rep. Rachel Jones standing back-to-back, wearing high heels and holding weapons designed to murder … Letter: Tom Horne on TV Now Tom Horne is doing television ads to promote Empowerment vouchers while the Supreme Court has ruled against college debt forgiveness. So i… Comments may be used in print.