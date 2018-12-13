Re: the Dec. 8 article "Attorneys for wrong-way driver say DPS at fault for crash, injuries."
Every time I think I've heard it all, I'm wrong. The attorneys for the woman driving wrong way on the highway, with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit, say DPS is at fault for her running into the police cruiser. Let's see, she fled from an officer, then fled again after being pulled over, and veered into the sergeant's vehicle after he stopped traffic to prevent citizens from being hurt. She has her 2-year-old child in the back seat, empty alcohol containers in the vehicle, and four times the legal limit in her system. Perhaps someone should check the sobriety of the attorney who thinks DPS is at fault for this collision.
Alan Cross
Northwest side
