Letter: How long can we put it off?

Someone said "if your are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem". This applies to the most important and urgent issue in our time, global warming. We all need to act to see ourselves not only as Arizonans, or members of a political party, or parents, but as Earthlings. People cry because science is "moving the goal posts". Yes, science changes conclusions as new information arises. It is imperative to listen to the science and do something about the growing disaster. Let's install lots of electrical vehicle charging stations as an nudge for us to get one of the great new electric cars and trucks coming out and do our bit to preserve life on our planet. Let's get solar cells on our roofs to help prevent grid failure and to reduce our electric bills. Have you been thinking about it? Do it before it is too late!