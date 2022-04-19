 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: How Low Can Brnovich Go?

Attorney General Mark Brnovich's willingness to debase himself and tarnish the reputation of his office in his quest for higher office seems to know no bounds. It was well-documented in Tim Steller's recent editorial and the Star's subsequent reporting on Brnovich's actions against one of his clients, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. As the Star reported, Brnovich's actions against Hobbs and another client resulted in "a 'diversion agreement' with the State Bar of Arizona to settle [their] complaints" against him. To be clear, Brnovich's behavior stands in sharp contrast to the honorable service of many of his predecessors, such as former Attorney Generals Corbin, Woods, Napolitano, and Goddard. The last Arizona attorney/office-holder to have as blatantly abused the powers of his office was former Maricopa County Attorney Andrew Thomas, whose career ended in disbarment and disgrace. Smart politicians learn from and heed such lessons. Will Brnovich?

Bruce Skolnik

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

