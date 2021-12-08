 Skip to main content
Letter: HOW LOW CAN VINCE LEACH GO?
Letter: HOW LOW CAN VINCE LEACH GO?

Even though Arizonans took partisan redistricting away from legislators twenty years ago, they’re still trying to put their sticky fingers on the scale. Disturbing evidence has become public that State Senator Vince Leach drafted a letter for the Independent Redistricting Commission arguing that Saddlebrooke (where he resides) should be crammed into a cattywampus new district that excludes Democrats in order to assure Southern Arizona Republicans get a guaranteed winner at the ballot box.

Had Leach signed and sent the letter himself, it would have been a blatant abuse of the IRC safeguards intended to prevent incumbent politicians from influencing the redistricting process. Instead, Leach surreptitiously arranged for the letter to go out under the name of the Mayor of Marana. If you want to read all the tawdry details, go to azdem.org/caught-emails-reveal-covert-efforts/ or do an internet search for “Emails Reveal Covert Efforts By Republican State Senator To Promote GOP Gerrymander.” Vince Leach is not morally fit to represent any Southern Arizonans.

Misty Atkins

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

