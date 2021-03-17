Letter: How many Arizona COVID-19 deaths are too many?

I’m a retired RN, naturally curious and apt to fall down rabbit holes following information to see why people act the way they do. Sometimes, they don’t have enough facts, or they’ve been overwhelmed with facts and rumors and misdirection. Fact: as reported in the Arizona Daily Star today, March 15,2021, 16,553 Arizonans have died of COVID-19. Fact: according to Cubit, which lists Arizona city/town populations, Douglas, AZ’s population (16,307) is gone. Fact: from lowest population, 4 in Mojave Estates to Arlington, with 160, over 5,000 could be gone. I know a lot of the little towns in between 4 and 160, like Tumacacori-Carmen, Oracle, Alpine and Summerhaven. Use your imagination about what COVID-19 can do. Wear a mask.
Maureen Metcalfe
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.