Thanks Curt Lueck (Tucson Opinion 8/6) for your comprehensive assessment of the Regional Transportation. Authority. Your suggestion that a Regional Transit Authority would be more appropriate aligns with our two urgent challenges of building climate-friendly mobility and electric power infrastructure within this decade.

We here in Pima County have two primary ways of taking responsibility for our climate changing emissions 1) replacing our fossil fuel-based electric power generation with renewable sources and 2) creating a comprehensive regional transit and mobility system powered by microgrids of distributed solar energy and local storage. This challenge is paramount as we work toward successful local and regional elections.

How many more extreme weather summers will it take before we realize that absent this level of climate commitment, we will be left vulnerable to the inexorable heating of the planet with no end in sight.

Robert Cook, Past-Chair, Tucson-Pima Metropolitan Energy Commission

Midtown

Robert Cook

Midtown