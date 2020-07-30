You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: How many officers does it take to kill one man in restraints?
View Comments

Letter: How many officers does it take to kill one man in restraints?

How many police officers does it take to kill one young man in restraints? Five? Six? There is no difference in watching this horrible murder as it was watching the murder of George Floyd. OUTRAGEOUS! All Carlos wanted was water! Which ever officer was in charge of this killing I hope you and your team are feeling great shame and find some way to make amends fo his family. The world has seen your actions. Carlos Ingram-Lopez, may you Rest In Peace and Love.

Nancy Reid

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News