Letter: How many officers does it take to kill one man in restraints?

How many police officers does it take to kill one young man in restraints? Five? Six? There is no difference in watching this horrible murder as it was watching the murder of George Floyd. OUTRAGEOUS! All Carlos wanted was water! Which ever officer was in charge of this killing I hope you and your team are feeling great shame and find some way to make amends fo his family. The world has seen your actions. Carlos Ingram-Lopez, may you Rest In Peace and Love.
Nancy Reid
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
