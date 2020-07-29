Letter: How many outrages?
Letter: How many outrages?

How many outrages against democracy do we have to endure under this administration? The Department of Homeland Security's building a wall across the San Pedro River without regard to environmental laws and without consultation, input or consent of the public (including the snubbing of both the Cochise Board of Supervisors and Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick) is out of the same Trump re-election playbook as the Agency's blatant unconstitutional actions in Portland, Oregon -- unidentified personnel dressed for combat, jumping out of unmarked cars and grabbing US citizens off the street, detaining them without charge in undisclosed locations. These are not the actions of an agency in service to a democratic republic but of an instrument imposing autocratic federal power.

Michael Gregory

McNeal

