Re: the Aug. 19 letter to the editor "Stance on development is hardly fair."
I read a letter in the Star from a reader berating another reader about limiting growth because of the lack of water. One reader suggested it was not fair; you moved here so why can't others? Well, depends on when you moved here if water was an issue. In 1970 water was not an issue, as there were less than two million people in the state. There was plenty of water.
In 1990 there were 3.6 million people in Arizona. Concern about lack of water was starting to be an issue. Currently the population is over seven million. Concerns about the lack of water is very real. The question now is, "Can we currently guarantee a 100 year supply of water for a new large subdivision anywhere in the state?" We have an economy based on growth, but because of growth we are running out of water. Any suggestions on how to build a strong economy without mega growth? I believe most of us are interested.
Kathy Audelo
Northeast side
