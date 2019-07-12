I read the article about the merging of efforts by the city, the county and CSS to transfer refugee families from the Monastery to the unused juvenile detention center - and my heart danced. Imagine - in these tension-filled days - our private and government sectors actually joining hands to work out a significant problem.

COOPERATION!

Solution-focused activity that re-makes community!

A detention center that becomes a lock-free place of refuge and renewal gives hope.

It's wonderful to see this happen!

Thanks to everyone who helped.

Claudette Haney

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments