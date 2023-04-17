It seems every day we read in the paper about how the Republican leadership, through bills in the Arizona legislature, will help "improve" education in Arizona. This "Nanny-State" approach, of which the Republicans continually denigrate the Democrats, does nothing for the larger education needs of the students and support for teachers.

Meanwhile, China is planning to isolate itself technologically from the United States and has taken the lead in 5G, while India and Russia with their BrahMos PJ-10 Hypersonic Missile lead the world in Hypersonic technology.

Yet, the 21st century version of the Scopes-Monkey Trial is awaiting any Arizona teacher who steps across the imaginary line with Tom Horne. Instead of letting teachers teach, Horne wants a "my way or the highway" approach to education. With many teachers leaving, it seems this highway has a traffic jam.

By not paying teachers what they are worth and demanding allegiance, the Republicans are literally handing China, Russia and India the intellectual keys to the future.

Matt Somers

Midtown