Letter: HOW THE BALL BOUNCES!

Re: the Jan. 19 article "Journey to Pullman doesn't rattle Cats."
I read with dismay it took our women’s basketball team 8 hours (to get to The Palouse, in Pullman, Washington)! Up in the wee hours of the morning, traveling all day, and STILL won the basketball game! An incredible team, with incredible stamina!
Come on UA, how about a charter flight (like the men’s team)! They certainly are deserving of the same accommodations!
Joanne Buckingham, UA Fan
Southeast side
