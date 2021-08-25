Letter: How time Flies

Twenty years ago the month of August, 2001, Mayor Walkup issued a proclamation in recognition of a campaign created to “restore civility to the American way of life.” The initial roll-out included the distribution of 20,000 bookmarks to middle school students in TUSD displaying the poem, “Civility, the Right Spirit, which I authored.” An additional 10,000 bookmarks found their way into the hands of the general public. The campaign was terminated in 2016. Well short of its intended goals. Remnants of the campaign surfaced from time to time; but in reflecting on the past and the present, it has become clear that what “civility” surfaced after 9/11 was superficial. Apparently, at the core of too many of us from time to time is simply a lack of tolerance and respect for the differences of others not sharing our views. So much for civility. Then and now.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.