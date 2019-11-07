Following are some tips for drivers who are new to Tucson, or reminders for snowbirds just returning. (1) Always use your turn signal, but activate it only as you are in the process of turning, not before. (2) No need to signal when changing lanes, but if you do, be sure to leave the blinker on until you reach your destination. (3) Consider this scenario: You are approaching a shopping district on your right that has three entrances, with three consecutive turn lanes. Turn on your blinker and merge into the first right-turn lane, even though you don't intend to turn until the second or third entrance -- or maybe not until you reach the next intersection. (4) When turning right on red, don't actually stop -- and don't bother yielding to approaching traffic. (5) BONUS TIP: If you decide to walk, jog, or ride a bike, wear asphalt-colored clothes to blend in with your environment. Follow these tips, and you can be a bona fide Tucsonan.
Alan Doan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.